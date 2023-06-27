Escape the Heatwave: A Comprehensive Guide to Reaching Everest Base Camp in Nepal

If you’re tired of the current heatwave and seeking an affordable foreign destination for an escape, read on for a comprehensive guide on how to reach the renowned Everest Base Camp in Nepal.

To begin, you can take a flight from Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, or Kolkata to Kathmandu. If you have ample time, there’s also the option of taking a train to Gorakhpur, Jainagar, New Jalpaiguri, or any station near the Nepal-India border, and then crossing the border in a local vehicle. The great news is that you won’t require a visa for this adventure.

The trek to Everest Base Camp commences with a picturesque 30-minute flight from Kathmandu to Lukla. Alternatively, you can opt for a flight from Ramechhap Airport (Manthali Airport) to Lukla, which is the nearest airport to the world’s highest peak. This will be the starting point of your trek.

For those seeking an alternative to the Everest Base Camp Trek, the Phaplu Everest Base Trek offers a longer and safer journey to the Base Camp of Everest. This trek commences from the charming village of Phaplu, after a short 30-minute flight or a 7 to 8-hour drive from Kathmandu.

Another option worth considering is the Jiri to Lukla route. These traditional routes to Everest Base Camp were quite popular in the 1950s, and the legendary Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa followed these trails during their Mount Everest Expedition. They are especially appealing to those who wish to avoid the Lukla flight, which is considered one of the world’s most perilous flight trips.

Lastly, the Everest Helicopter Tour provides a short and convenient helicopter trip that takes you right to the heart of the mighty Everest, along with other breathtaking Himalayan ranges. This option is ideal for those who prefer not to engage in lengthy days of hiking or have limited time available in their schedule.

Take a break from the scorching heatwave and immerse yourself in the refreshing air of Everest. Indulge in a few days of exploration, visiting museums, monasteries, and savoring the delectable local delicacies. And don’t forget to capture countless memories with your camera!