Erling Braut Haaland, who has already become a hot property and has clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus trying to get him, has expressed his desire to make his future at the English club.

According to a report in English daily Mirror, Haaland visited United’s Carrington training complex and is interested to join the Old Trafford club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Also, Solskjaer met with representatives of Red Bull Salzburg youngster Haaland on Friday.

Reportedly, Solskjaer flew to Salzburg in Norway to meet Haaland’s people before meeting his father Alf Inge Haaland, a former Leeds and Manchester City midfielder.

“I hope you understand that I can’t comment on all the rumours going on now,” Alf Inge was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News via Norwegian media outlet VG.

Before coming to Manchester, Solskjaer managed Haaland at the Norwegian side Molde. The 19-year-old has been under United’s radar since their scout Tommy Moller witnessed him scoring four goals against Brann in July 2018.

United are looking to finalise their winter targets before the window opens so that they can rope in the players ahead of their rivals. Haaland, who has £20million release clause, is one such target.

Also, Haaland seems to be a perfect input in Solskjaer mix of schemes. For the time being, the manager has asked Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to lead the attack for United this season with young Mason Greenwood also getting a Premier League start.

Haaland visited the training grounds of German Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Leipzig earlier this week. Red Bull Salzburg director sporting director Christoph Freund also confirmed the same.

“We are involved in all discussions. Of course, we also knew that Haaland was in Leipzig and Dortmund yesterday. Everyone in Salzburg wants the best for him,” Freund was quoted as saying by Bleacher Report.