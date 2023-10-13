Elon Musk’s X Removes Hamas-Linked Accounts

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, has taken action against numerous accounts linked to Hamas. This move came in response to a request from the European Union (EU) aimed at countering the spread of disinformation. The EU’s call for action aligns with the recent implementation of stringent regulations concerning social media content in the EU, as outlined in the Digital Services Act.

Failure to comply with these regulations would have carried significant consequences for Musk, the owner of X. Possible penalties included a substantial fine amounting to 6% of X’s revenue or even the prospect of a complete EU-wide blackout.

Moreover, the EU has issued a warning to Mark Zuckerberg, addressing the issue of “disinformation” spread through Meta’s social media platforms, particularly in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, was given a strict 24-hour deadline to respond and align with European law.

X’s swift response can be attributed to a direct ultimatum from Thierry Breton, the EU’s industry chief, who urged Elon Musk to combat the dissemination of disinformation on the platform and ensure compliance with the EU’s newly enacted online content regulations. Breton expressed apprehensions about the alleged involvement of the platform in the distribution of unlawful content and disinformation within the EU.

The recent crisis erupted when the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, involving hundreds of gunmen infiltrating communities near the Gaza Strip.

The conflict has led to a significant loss of life on both sides. In Israel, at least 1,300 people have lost their lives, and there are reports of dozens of soldiers and civilians, including women and children, being held as hostages in Gaza.

On the Palestinian side, more than 1,300 individuals have been killed due to multiple air strikes carried out by the Israeli military in response to the attacks. Israel has also imposed a complete blockade on the Gaza territory, leading to shortages of essential resources like food and fuel.

The situation in the region is marked by ongoing violence and a humanitarian crisis, drawing attention from international bodies and prompting actions such as the EU’s call for regulating online content to address the spread of disinformation.