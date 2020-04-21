US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he would welcome New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has spearheaded the response to his state’s coronavirus outbreaks, according to the White House on Tuesday.

President Trump told to media, “He is coming to the Oval Office tomorrow afternoon,”

New York is the epicenter of the US coronavirus epidemic, and more than a third of the 41,000 deaths nationwide have come from the state.

“They’re getting it together in New York, a lot of good things are happening in New York,” Trump said Monday, after the state recorded a drop in new hospitalizations and deaths.

“We are there to stand with the governors and to help the governors and that’s what we’re doing.”

Taking to Twitter, Trump said that the governor has been calling the White house “begging” for help with equipment and funds.

“Governor Cuomo should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining’. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking!” the president further posted.

Last week, Cuomo extended the state’s shutdown until May 15, citing data showing conditions were improving but insisting on the need to maintain vigilance.

The announcement came on the eve of the implementation of a directive forcing New Yorkers to wear face coverings in public places where they cannot stay six feet (1.83 meters) apart.

On Monday, the US debate over restrictions for fighting the coronavirus intensified as protesters labeled mandatory lockdowns as “tyranny,” while medical workers and health experts warned that lifting them too soon risked unleashing a greater disaster.

Meanwhile, the worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic rose to 1,65,216 on Monday, according to a tally from official sources compiled.

More than 24,03,410 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 5,37,700 are now considered recovered.

In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 40,683 with 7,59,786 infections.

At least 70,980 patients have recovered. Italy is the next most affected country with 23,660 deaths and 1,78,972 confirmed infections.

It is followed by Spain with 20,852 fatalities and 2,00,210 confirmed infections, France with 19,718 deaths and 1,52,894 infections and Britain with 16,060 deaths and 1,20,067 cases.