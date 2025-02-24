Denise Richards exposes Hollywood harassment & terrifying past trauma

Hollywood star Denise Richards has opened up about the harassment she faced early in her career, revealing she was warned against speaking out for fear of being “blacklisted.”

The 54-year-old actress, known for her role in the 1998 thriller ‘Wild Things’, recently shared her experience in an interview with ‘People’ magazine.

Reflecting on those early years in the entertainment industry, Richards admitted that the fear of losing work kept her silent. “I was told I would be blacklisted,” she revealed. “I felt so vulnerable. This was the career I wanted, and being told I’d never work again if I spoke up was terrifying.”

Richards’ comments highlight the stark contrast between then and now, particularly with the rise of the #MeToo movement. “I’m glad that women today have more of a voice and are better protected,” she said. “If something like that happened now, I would handle it differently. But I was young, unknown, and just starting out.”

Over the years, becoming a mother has shifted her perspective. She shares three daughters—Sami, 20, Lola, 19, and Eloise, 13—and watching them grow has given her strength.

“I see my daughters being such strong women. If I had that kind of support, I think I would have handled things differently,” she reflected.

Denise Richards has also been open about past trauma, including a harrowing road rage incident in November 2022, when a gunman fired shots at a truck driven by her husband, Aaron Phypers. Recalling the terrifying moment, she admitted, “I was so scared. I froze. I literally sat on the floor and peed myself.”

During a recent appearance on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’, Richards shared another deeply personal story—being sexually assaulted as a teenager. “I was 15 when I first experienced something like that,” she said. “A man followed me, grabbed me from behind, and covered my mouth. I couldn’t even scream for help. I just froze.”

Speaking about her journey to overcome fear, she emphasized her desire to grow from these experiences. “I really want to learn how to not be overwhelmed by fear. I’ve been through traumatic situations, and I want to come out stronger.”