Delhi’s G-20 summit: Over 300 trains to be affected between Sept 8-10

The G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9–10, will affect more than 300 trains, according to a list published on Sunday by the Northern Railways. According to the Northern Railway, 207 train services have been canceled, 15 train terminals have been modified, and 6 train routes have been changed.

In light of the G20 Summit, the Northern Railways also said that it has canceled 40 postal and express trains from September 9–10. The Northern Railways recommended customers to arrange their route appropriately while distributing the “Train Handling Plan.”

The Railways have devised a ‘Train Handling Plan’ as follows, keeping in mind the security and other crucial arrangements for the historic G20 Summit in the Delhi Area in 2023. The Northern Railway stated in a post on X. “The Passengers are requested to plan their journey on the dates shown accordingly.” the railway official said.

What you need to know

70 trains, including the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Varanasi-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani, have been assigned additional stopover stations

Three trains not to stop at Delhi’s Kishan Ganj

Origin and termination stations of 36 trains altered

Sirsa Tilak Bridge Express has been suspended from September 9 to September 11,

Intercity trains between New Delhi and Rohtak Junction and Bareilly Junction suspended from Sept 8 to Sept 10.

Trains cancelled on Sept 9 and 10

Bhiwani-Tilak Bridge Express,

Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express,

New Delhi-Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhanshi) Taj Express

Meerut Cantt-Shri Ganganagar Special

Delhi Junction-Saharanpur Junction Superfast Express

Delhi Junction-Haridwar Junction Express Special

Ambala Cantonment Junction-Delhi Junction Express

Jalandhar City Junction-New Delhi Express

Amritsar Junction-New Delhi Express

Shri Gangangar-Delhi Junction Express

Saharanpur Junction-Delhi Junction Superfast Express

Lohian Khas Junction-New Delhi Sarbat Da Bhala Express

Delhi Junction-Pathankot Junction Express

Anand Vihar Terminal-Kanpur Central Express

Kurukshetra Junction-Delhi Junction Express

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express

Pathankot Junction-Delhi Junction Superfast

Trains cancelled on September 10

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express

Anand Vihar Terminal-Kanpur Central Express

Kurukshetra Junction-Delhi Junction Express

Delhi Junction-Pathankot Junction Express

Pathankot Junction-Delhi Junction Superfast