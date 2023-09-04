Delhi’s G-20 summit: Over 300 trains to be affected between Sept 8-10

Chinese President Xi Jinping May Not Attend Delhi G-20 Summit: Reports
Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to boycott next week’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, a decision that is…
The G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9–10, will affect more than 300 trains, according to a list published on Sunday by the Northern Railways. According to the Northern Railway, 207 train services have been canceled, 15 train terminals have been modified, and 6 train routes have been changed.
In light of the G20 Summit, the Northern Railways also said that it has canceled 40 postal and express trains from September 9–10. The Northern Railways recommended customers to arrange their route appropriately while distributing the “Train Handling Plan.”
The Railways have devised a ‘Train Handling Plan’ as follows, keeping in mind the security and other crucial arrangements for the historic G20 Summit in the Delhi Area in 2023. The Northern Railway stated in a post on X. “The Passengers are requested to plan their journey on the dates shown accordingly.” the railway official said.
70 trains, including the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Varanasi-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani, have been assigned additional stopover stations
Three trains not to stop at Delhi’s Kishan Ganj
Origin and termination stations of 36 trains altered
Sirsa Tilak Bridge Express has been suspended from September 9 to September 11,
Intercity trains between New Delhi and Rohtak Junction and Bareilly Junction suspended from Sept 8 to Sept 10.
Bhiwani-Tilak Bridge Express,
Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express,
New Delhi-Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhanshi) Taj Express
Meerut Cantt-Shri Ganganagar Special
Delhi Junction-Saharanpur Junction Superfast Express
Delhi Junction-Haridwar Junction Express Special
Ambala Cantonment Junction-Delhi Junction Express
Jalandhar City Junction-New Delhi Express
Amritsar Junction-New Delhi Express
Shri Gangangar-Delhi Junction Express
Saharanpur Junction-Delhi Junction Superfast Express
Lohian Khas Junction-New Delhi Sarbat Da Bhala Express
Delhi Junction-Pathankot Junction Express
Anand Vihar Terminal-Kanpur Central Express
Kurukshetra Junction-Delhi Junction Express
Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express
Pathankot Junction-Delhi Junction Superfast
Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express
Anand Vihar Terminal-Kanpur Central Express
Kurukshetra Junction-Delhi Junction Express
Delhi Junction-Pathankot Junction Express
Pathankot Junction-Delhi Junction Superfast
