India denies request for more press access to Modi, Biden at Delhi G20 summit

India declined the request of the White House to grant additional access to media members who traveled to India with US President Joe Biden ahead of the G20 Summit. When Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi met in Delhi, reporters were not allowed to question either of them, according to two US officials with knowledge of the situation.

PM Modi’s house will be the location of Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden. As a result, it differs slightly from a regular bilateral visit to India, according to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, according to CNN.

“This is the G20 host hosting a significant number of leaders, doing so in his home, and he sets out the protocols,” Sullivan was reported by CNN as saying.

The administration pushed for a pool spray of the meeting, and he responded with “Of course” in response to another query from reporters. He added that when Joe Biden hosts world leaders at the White House, it is typical. Jake Sullivan quipped in jest in response to another media question that Americans “spend lives asking for pool sprays and other things” for reporters. When the US President or other officials are meeting leaders from other countries, photographers and other media are permitted to briefly speak with them at an event known as “pool spray.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the heads of States at the Bharat Mandapam with handshakes and hugs.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa were seen shaking hands with PM Modi.

President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the European Council Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and many other leaders have reached the G20 venue in the national capital.

India is hosting the G20 Summit, scheduled for today and tomorrow, under its Presidency amid divisions in the grouping over the Russia-Ukraine war.