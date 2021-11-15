Covid restrictions in Laos to remain until further notice

Since the number of new Covid-19 cases in Laos continues to rise, the government has stated that the restriction measures would be extended until further notice.

According to the Xinhua news agency, Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office Thipphakone Chanthavongsa said at a press conference that community spread is continuing across all provinces, with the number of new cases increasing.

The majority of cases have been found in densely populated locations, with transmission occurring at social gatherings, offices, organisations, and within families.

Except for those authorised by the National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, all borders and checkpoints will remain closed.

Foreigners will not be granted tourist or visitor visas. Diplomatic people, employees of international organisations, experts, and investors with a pressing need to enter the country will be allowed in, but they must follow all of the Lao government’s Covid-19 prevention procedures.

Across the country, entertainment venues must remain shuttered.

Meetings, conferences, and other gatherings of more than 50 persons, including religious festivals and activities, are prohibited.

