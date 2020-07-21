Israel has extended flight restrictions until at least September 1, according to the country’s airports authority.

The extension of the restrictions came following the recent sharp increase in coronavirus morbidity in Israel, according to a media report.

These restrictions ban the entry of foreign nationals into Israel, excluding exceptional cases approved by the Population and Immigration Authority, with a 14-day quarantine obligation.

On June 11, thousands of Israelis took to street in Tel Aviv to protest against what they say is economic hardship caused by the government’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.

The demonstrators also said that government compensation payments have been slow to arrive.

Many are experiencing economic hardship and have been angered by coronavirus measures which have taken their livelihoods away.

In mid-June, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu estimated that the opening of Israeli skies to flights would be on August 1, with possible flights to Greece and Cyprus.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 50,714, of which 28,424 cases are active, while the death toll currently stood at 415.

Israel imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March but started lifting restrictions in late May. Unemployment has risen to 21 per cent.