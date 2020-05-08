The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 56,000 in India on Friday with the death toll at 1,886. The most fatalities were reported in Maharashtra at 694, followed by Gujarat. On the other hand Delhi is likely to see a “peak” in coronavirus cases in June-July, said the doctor heading the coronavirus response committee formed by the Chief Minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held another press conference on Friday where he urged the government to restart domestic economic activities. He said that a “visible” clash was evident between economic supply chain in ‘red, orange and green zones’. “Lockdown not an on and off switch, it is a transition which requires cooperation between Centre, states and people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus deaths across the world has reached at least 268,999 with 3,846,949 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Up to 190,000 people could die of COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic if containment measures fail, according to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO) based on prediction modelling and analysing 47 countries in the region. The organisation also warned that the virus could ‘smoulder’ on the continent for years.

China has said it is “always open to cooperate” with WHO investigations into the origins of the coronavirus, which has been questioned by the US and Australia repeatedly. China has denied US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the outbreak originated in a Wuhan laboratory.