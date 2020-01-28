Chinese health authorities on Tuesday that the death toll due to the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in the country has increased to 106, with 4,515 confirmed cases in 30 provincial-level regions.

The National Health Commission said that 976 patients are in critical conditions and a total of 6,973 people are suspected of being infected with the virus as of Monday night.

A total of 60 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

Monday saw that 1,771 new confirmed cases, 2,077 new suspected cases and 26 deaths — 24 in Hubei province, one each in Beijing and Hainan.

A total of 47,833 close contacts had been traced, the Commission said, adding that among them, 914 were discharged from medical observation on Monday, with 44,132 others were still under observation.

Majority of the cases has been reported from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, where a seafood market that illegally sold wild animals has been identified as the epicentre of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Beijing has reported the capital’s first death from Coronavirus.

At the moment, Tibet remains the only province in China that has not registered any cases.

Amid fears, the government has delayed restart of schools, universities. China had earlier announced the extension of the Spring Festival holiday until February 2, amid its efforts to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in Germany, a man from Starnberg in the state of Bavaria was confirmed to be infected by the Coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case in the country.

Also on Monday night, Cambodia’s Health Minister Mam Bun Heng confirmed the Southeast Asian nation’s first Coronavirus case in a 60-year-old Chinese man who travelled from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to the coastal town of Sihanoukville with three family members.

Sri Lanka also reported its first case on Monday night in a 43-year-old Chinese female tourist from Hubei.

Other countries with confirmed cases outside of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau include Thailand, Australia, Singapore, the US, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, France, Vietnam, Canada, Ivory Coast and Nepal.

However, no deaths have been reported outside of China.

The Coronavirus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Like SARS, it can be passed among people through the respiratory tract.

The Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus in China is a novel strain and not seen before.

The symptoms of infection include fever, cough and breathing problems.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has admitted an error in its risk assessment of China’s deadly virus, has not yet declared an international health emergency.