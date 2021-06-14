Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his new Israel counterpart Naftali Bennett.

“Excellency @naftalibennett, congratulations on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel. As we celebrate 30 years of the upgradation of diplomatic relations next year, I look forward to meeting you and deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries. @IsraeliPM,” Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also hailed former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu for his leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership.

“As you complete your successful tenure as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, I convey my profound gratitude for your leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership @netanyahu,” he tweeted.

The United Kingdom congratulated Bennett.

Congratulations to @naftalibennett & @yairlapid on forming a new government in Israel. I look forward to continued cooperation on security, trade and climate change, and working together to secure peace in the region,” UK Foreign secretary Dominic Raab tweeted.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also extended her best wishes to Bennett after a coalition government led by him was voted to power by the Parliament.

“Germany and Israel are linked by a unique friendship that we want to deepen further. With this in mind, I look forward to working closely with you, ”

Merkel said in a message addressed to Bennett and shared by her spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Twitter.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also congratulated Bennett and alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, stating Austria will continue to support Israel.

“Congratulations to PM @naftalibennett and alternate PM @ yairlapid for forming a government. I look forward to working with you. Austria is committed to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and will continue to stand by Israel’s side,” Kurz tweeted.