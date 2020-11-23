Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at centre over the China crisis by saying that the crisis cannot be countered by a PR driven media strategy.

“China’s geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by a PR driven media strategy. This simple fact seems to elude the minds of those running GOI,” Congress leader tweeted citing a media report.

Congress leader has always been questioning the government over coronavirus pandemic, and the economy.

On the other hand, the Congress leaders have been questioning the leadership of Rahul Gandhi which has been paced after the Bihar defeat.

Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday offered another explanation of the party’s recent slump when it comes to elections.

“The problem with our leaders is that if they get a party ticket, they first book a five-star hotel. Even there they want a deluxe place. Then they will not move without an air-conditioned car. They will not go to places where there is an untarred road,” he said while speaking with news agency ANI.

“Elections are not fought from five-star hotels… We can’t win until we change this culture,” he said.

“Many blame the leaders. The Congress president or Rahul Gandhi,” Azad said.

“They have lost their connection with people. The block leaders or district leaders. The moment someone gets a rank, they print their letter pads and visiting cards and think the job is done. But that is where the work begins,” he added.

In August, 23 top Congress leaders, including former Chief Ministers, MPs, former Union Ministers and CWC members wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi on the issue of leadership change and elections in the CWC.