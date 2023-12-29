Logo

# World

Cambodia confirms first 4 cases of new COVID-19 variant JN.1

Cambodia has detected the first four cases of the new COVID-19 JN.1 variant, which is the “descendant of the highly mutated BA.2.86 lineage,” the country’s health ministry announced.

IANS | New Delhi | December 29, 2023 3:10 pm

Representative image Photo: IANS

“The results obtained from the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia on Dec. 28 confirmed that four persons tested positive for the COVID-19 JN.1 variant,” the ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

“All of them have received treatment and recovered, but they are still required to undergo self-quarantine at their respective homes,” it added.

The ministry said the COVID-19 JN.1 variant has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “variant of interest,” not a “variant of concern.”

The JN.1 strain was first detected in the United States in September.

The WHO designated the JN.1 strain as a separate variant of interest from the parent lineage BA.2.86.

The JN.1 variant is considered to be of “low risk” for public health, according to the WHO.

