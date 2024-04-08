My Health My Right the theme for world health day this year

World Health Day is an annual global health awareness campaign celebrated on 7 April, organised by the World Health Organization (WHO). In the context of India, this observance holds great significance as the country faces numerous public health challenges that require concerted efforts to address.

The Serampore IMA president Dr Pradeep Kumar Das, speaking on the occasion, laid stress on maintaining an equilibrium between physical, mental,social and spritual state to lead a healthy life. The definition of good health goes beyond the mere absence of disease. It encompasses a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, he said. In 2024, we must strive to achieve this holistic understanding of health, addressing not only the physical aspects but also the emotional and social dimensions that contribute to a person’s overall well-being. India, as one of the most populous countries in the world, grapples with a diverse range of health issues.

Communicable Diseases: India continues to battle infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS, which disproportionately affect marginalized communities (World Bank, 2022). Non-Communicable Diseases: The rise of lifestyle-related diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer, has become a growing concern, accounting for a significant burden on the healthcare system (Lancet, 2018).

Advertisement

Malnutrition: Despite economic growth, undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and childhood stunting remain persistent problems, particularly in rural and impoverished areas (UNICEF, 2019). The observance of World Health Day provides a valuable platform to: Raise Awareness: Highlight the diverse health challenges faced by the Indian population and the importance of preventive healthcare measures. Promote Wellness: Encourage healthy lifestyle choices, such as balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and stress management, to maintain overall well-being. Enhance Mental Health: Destigmatize mental health issues and promote the integration of mental health care into the overall healthcar Preventive Healthcare: Invest in preventive measures to maintain good health. This includes regular check-ups, routine screenings, and adopting a healthy lifestyle through balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and stress management.

Prevention is the key to early detection and effective management of health issues. Access to Quality Healthcare: Ensure that all citizens, regardless of their socioeconomic status, have access to quality healthcare services. This requires strengthening the public healthcare infrastructure, improving the availability of essential medicines, and addressing the disparities in healthcare access across various regions and communities in India. Mental Health Awareness: Destigmatize mental health and recognize its importance as an integral part of overall well-being.

Encourage open conversations about mental health, promote mental health education, and ensure the availability of accessible and affordable mental health services. Healthy Environments: Foster environments that support good health, such as clean air, safe drinking water, and sanitary living conditions. Collaborate with local authorities and communities to address environmental factors that can impact public health.

Dr N C Ghatak laid stress on awareness programmes on health issues from time to time. He said: “We need to empower the people of India with knowledge and resources to make informed decisions about their health. Enhance health literacy through public awareness campaigns, educational programmes, and easy access to reliable health information. The sense of isolation prevails in the present Nuclear family system. The very much needed bondage of love among family relations is missing. A sympathetic helping hand extended towards each other can play a major role in reducing mental stress; a mind in the state of peace and spirituality keeps diseases far away, said Dr Pradeep Kumar Das.