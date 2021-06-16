Brazil is expected to receive the first batches of the Russian Sputnik V vaccines in early July, announced Camilo Santana, governor, Ceara.

“Meeting this morning with representatives of the Russian Sovereign Fund, responsible for the Sputnik V vaccine, and governors of the Northeast. The Fund confirmed that it will send in early July the first doses of the vaccine, and that it will deliver the schedule for the distribution of doses by the end of this month,” Santana tweeted.

Anvisa, Brazil’s health regulatory agency, had on 5 June approved the import and emergency use of Sputnik V with many restrictions.

The Covid-19 drug has gained significance after governors of six Brazilian states, the Brazilian interregional development consortium and Brazilian lab Uniao Quimica, which is already producing it, sought it.

Sputnik V has so far been approved in 67 countries and ranks second globally in terms of the number of approvals by government regulators.