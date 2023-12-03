Amazon battle

In the heart of the Amazon rainforest, President Lula da Silva of Brazil is engaged in a high-stakes battle to save the lungs of our planet. The recent crackdown on illegal gold miners, or garimpeiros, marks a notable shift from his predecessor’s laissez-faire approach. Mr Da Silva’s iron-fisted tactics have undeniably yielded results, with deforestation rates dropping nearly 50 per cent in the first eight months of 2023. However, as we delve deeper into the complexities of this environmental saga, it becomes evident that the path to salvation is riddled with challenges that demand not just aggression but nuanced strategies. One of the major hurdles in the President’s quest is the pervasive issue of unclear land ownership. The rainforest, a mosaic of life teeming with biodiversity, is ironically a realm of confusion when it comes to ownership. A staggering 22 federal and other government agencies can register land claims, fostering a culture of overlapping claims and rampant landgrabbing. The lack of coordination among these agencies has allowed the illicit exploitation of natural resources to flourish.

The President’s plan to integrate land registries and employ satellite data is commendable, but it requires overcoming bureaucratic resistance and ingrained practices. Undesignated land, comprising 42 per cent of the Brazilian Amazon, poses a significant challenge. Public land that hasn’t been confirmed as a reserve or designated for any purpose is a hotspot for deforestation. The President’s commitment to regularising land titles and designating areas for conservation is a step in the right direction. However, the intricate conflict between federal and state authorities, each with its own interests, adds a layer of complexity to this monumental task. Resistance from state governments, reluctant to relinquish the power to allocate land for exploitation, is a formidable obstacle that demands delicate negotiation. Weak land tenure further exacerbates the problem. The lack of title deeds makes it difficult to enforce environmental laws, providing a breeding ground for land-grabbers and, tragically, resulting in rural clashes that claimed the lives of 47 people in 2022. Lula’s plan to integrate existing land registries aims to bring transparency and order to the chaos. However, it requires navigating a political landscape where powerful interests often collide with conservation goals. The economic dimension adds another layer to this intricate puzzle. Perverse tax systems and hand-outs inadvertently incentivise deforestation.

The undesignated land, often public but not confirmed for any purpose, becomes a battleground where economic forces clash with environmental preservation. The President’s push to study undesignated land and designate areas for conservation is essential in disrupting this perverse cycle. As he seeks international support through green bonds and initiatives like the Amazon Fund, the global community must recognise the immense value of preserving the Amazon. The rainforest, with its estimated annual value of $317 billion, far surpasses the short-term gains from logging, farming, and mining. The battle to save the Amazon is a global responsibility.

