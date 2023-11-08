Bleu Royal Diamond Sells for $43.8 Million at Christie’s Auction

A striking vivid blue diamond known as “Bleu Royal” made headlines as it fetched a staggering $43.8 million at a recent Christie’s auction of rare jewels in Geneva. This remarkable gem, boasting a deep rich blue color and an unmodified pear brilliant shape, captivated collectors from around the world.

The “Bleu Royal” diamond, weighing 17.6 carats, is reportedly the largest internally flawless fancy vivid blue diamond ever to grace an auction. Before the sale, its estimated value reached as high as $50 million, a testament to its extraordinary rarity and beauty.

Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s international head of jewelry, expressed his amazement at the auction’s outcome, noting, “The stone made almost $44 million. It’s a huge amount of money given what’s going on in the world today.” This achievement underscores the enduring allure of exceptional gemstones.

Max Fawcett, head of Christie’s jewelry department in Geneva, explained the diamond’s uniqueness, highlighting its rich blue hue and the distinctive pear brilliant shape. “It really ticked all the boxes, which is why we managed to excite collectors all around the world, all the way from the Far East, also to America,” he remarked. The “Bleu Royal” diamond’s universal appeal speaks to the enduring fascination with rare and exceptional treasures.

Christie’s, in this auction, also presented numerous other extraordinary jewelry pieces, with a combined value exceeding $77 million. Fawcett emphasized that the market remains robust in specific areas, with colored stones and signed jewelry items performing remarkably well. “There’s a great market out there for rare things, and there are still collectors looking for the very best,” he noted.

The success of this auction serves as a testament to the enduring passion for extraordinary gemstones and precious jewelry. In a separate sale just the day before, Christie’s achieved another remarkable feat, selling a Rolex wristwatch famously worn by Marlon Brando in the iconic 1979 film “Apocalypse Now” for over 4.5 million Swiss francs ($4.99 million).

These record-breaking sales remind us of the timeless allure of exquisite jewelry and collectibles, transcending global challenges and captivating collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.