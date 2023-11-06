Claude Monet Painting Set for Paris Auction

A Claude Monet painting, known as “Les Saules, Giverny” (“The Willows, Giverny”), dating back to 1886, will soon find its way to the public eye as it prepares to go on an auction in Paris. The French impressionist’s artwork, which has been in private hold since 1948, is likely to fetch a substantial sum, possibly reaching up to 3 million euros (equivalent to $3.22 million).

In an art market where Monet’s works have become increasingly scarce, this landscape masterpiece’s reappearance is creating a buzz among collectors and art enthusiasts. Ader, the auction house overseeing the sale, is hosting an event dedicated to impressionist and modern art at Hotel Drouot on November 24. The “Les Saules, Giverny” is among the roughly three dozen lots scheduled for this auction.

David Nordmann, an auctioneer with Ader, explained the significance of this occasion in the French art market. Monet’s paintings of this scale and dimension are a rarity within French families, as most have found their homes in prominent museums or foreign collections. It is indeed an exceptional opportunity for the French market to have such a work on display.

Measuring 73cm by 92cm (28.7 inches by 36.2 inches), this oil painting by Monet has an interesting history. A family of Jewish descent originally owned it, who showcased it in their opulent Parisian residence. The family’s patriarch acquired the artwork from a gallery in Nice in 1948, and it has remained within their possession ever since.

While “Les Saules, Giverny” may not have achieved the same level of fame as some of Monet’s more renowned works, like his iconic water lilies or the Gare Saint Lazare paintings, it still embodies the distinctive Monet style that art lovers cherish. The upcoming auction doesn’t solely feature Monet’s art; it also includes a piece by the American painter Mary Cassatt. Her work, “Portrait de Jeune Fille au Chapeau Blanc” (“Portrait of a Young Woman in a White Hat”), is anticipated to fetch a substantial sum, with estimates ranging from 800,000 to 1.2 million euros.

As this unique Monet painting emerges from decades of private ownership, it offers art enthusiasts and collectors a chance to appreciate and acquire a piece of history, as well as the opportunity to add a treasure from the world of impressionist art to their collections.