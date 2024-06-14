Govt to launch tenth round of commercial coal block auction next week

Aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attaining energy independence by 2047 and ensuring “Atma-Nirbharta (self-reliance) in coal, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will launch the tenth round of Commercial Coal Block Auctions during the next week.

The minister has directed that complete transparency and revenue maximisation should be ensured.

During the tenth round of the auction, about 62 blocks are likely to be offered without end-user restrictions. Coal produced from these commercial blocks is permitted to be sold by the allottee in the free market.

The commercial coal block auction was launched by the PM in June 2020. Since then, during the last nine rounds, the Ministry of Coal has successfully auctioned 107 coal blocks with 256 MT peak-rated capacity.

So far, 11 commercial coal blocks have been operationalised. During last year, 17.5 MT of coal was produced from commercial blocks.