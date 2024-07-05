Centre holds pre-bid meet for 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions

The Ministry of Coal conducted the pre-bid meeting for the 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions on Friday.

The meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority M Nagaraju

Notably, the 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions was launched on June 21, 2024 offering 67 coal mines.

A detailed presentation on the auction process was made by the Transaction Advisor, SBI Capital Markets Limited and technical presentation was made by technical advisor, CMPDIL, about the coal mines being offered under this 10th tranche of commercial auctions for sale of coal on revenue sharing basis, the Ministry of Coal said.

Over 100 representatives from Industry participated in the meeting virtually.

At the meeting, the ministry clarified various queries of bidders pertaining to general terms & conditions of process like bid security, upfront amount, rebate and technical queries regarding borehole density, Peak Rated Capacity, technical difficulties, etc.

Bidders were encouraged to send their queries to the Office of Nominated Authority and were assured maximum support to increase the participation in the auction process.

The bid due date of this tranche of auction is August 27, 2024.