Big B composes ‘dhun’ for R. Balki’s ‘Chup’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he “played, composed and arranged” a “dhun” for filmmaker R. Balki’s film ‘Chup’.

The thespian took to his blog and wrote: “Meanwhile .. a soft tune .. a ‘dhun’ played composed and arranged, by me, with a brief story of its making shall be with you .. hopefully by the evening of the morrow .. it has been made a small end portion of the film R Balki has just completed .. ‘CHUP'”

The cine icon added: “And for me today another pious arti sung in place of another for film too .. that shall hopefully be with all in time… a lot of music .. but that is the soul that connects to the Superior ..’

On the acting front, Amitabh will next be seen in ‘Good Bye’, ‘Project K’, ‘Ghoomer’ and ‘Uunchaai’.