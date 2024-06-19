Naaraazgi: Dulquer Salmaan unveils first song from ‘Lucky Baskhar’

Dulquer Salmaan recently delighted fans by unveiling the first song from his upcoming movie, ‘Lucky Baskhar’. The track, titled ‘Naaraazgi’, has already garnered significant attention.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan posted about the release of ‘Naaraazgi’, featuring a captivating poster that showcases him alongside co-star Meenakshi Chaudhary. In the poster, the duo is seen sharing an intimate moment, gazing into each other’s eyes, hinting at a strong romantic storyline in the film.

The song has been released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, reflecting the film’s broad appeal across different regions.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

In ‘Lucky Baskhar’, Dulquer portrays a humble bank cashier, a role that promises to present him in a unique and fresh avatar. Set against the backdrop of the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film narrates the extraordinary and tumultuous life journey of the titular character, Lucky Baskhar.

The buzz around the film increased recently when the makers dropped its teaser on Eid. The teaser provides a glimpse into Baskhar’s incredible journey towards amassing a large fortune. One standout line from Dulquer in the teaser is, “A middle-class person can increase his savings by leading a miserly life and spend a huge amount if challenged,” which has already become popular among fans.

Directed by the acclaimed Venky Atluri, who received praise for his previous work ‘Sir/Vaathi’, ‘Lucky Baskhar’ promises to be a gripping narrative. The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Adding to the film’s appeal is the music composed by the renowned GV Prakash Kumar. The cinematography by Nimish Ravi, known for his stunning visuals, and the production design by National Award-winner Banglan, ensures a rich visual experience. Editor Navin Nooli’s involvement further guarantees a seamless and engaging viewing experience.

‘Lucky Baskhar’ is scheduled for a worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27. With its intriguing plot, talented cast, and impressive crew, the film is poised to be a significant hit across multiple regions. Fans of Dulquer Salmaan and cinema enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating its release.