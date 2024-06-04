Kalki 2898 AD: Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Shobana to have cameos

Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is highly anticipated, set for release on June 27th. This epic mythological sci-fi boasts an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. The film garnered attention with its animated prelude ‘Bujji and Bhairava’, earning praise from fans.

In addition to the dynamic prelude, the inclusion of the AI robot car, Bujji, as Prabhas’ character Bhairava’s sidekick, has intrigued audiences. Recent reports suggest that stars Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, and Shobana will make special cameo appearances, further enhancing the star-studded cast of ‘Kalki’.

According to Gulte, these four renowned faces are set to grace the screen, marking ‘Kalki’ as a film with an impressive ensemble. Salmaan and Deverakonda have previously collaborated with the production house and director for ‘Mahanati’. Thakur’s potential cameo is fueled by her promotion of the film on her Instagram stories, having previously worked on projects produced by the team behind ‘Kalki’. Additionally, Shobana will make a return to Telugu cinema after an 18-year hiatus.

While speculations stir excitement among fans, official confirmation from the makers is awaited. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is poised to be one of India’s most expensive films to date, with a budget of 600 crores. Drawing from Hindu mythology, the film unfolds in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. Director Nag Ashwin explained the film’s concept, highlighting its departure from typical international sci-fi settings.

With ongoing developments fueling anticipation, coupled with the success of the prelude, expectations for the film are high.