Kalki 2898 AD: Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda’s cameos breaks the internet

Even before Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ hit theatres, the film created significant buzz with its stellar star cast, the AI robot car Bujji, and captivating trailers. The much-awaited ensemble released on June 27 and has since broken the internet. From fans to celebrities, everyone is flooding social media to laud the makers and cast members for their performance. The cameo appearances of beloved stars Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda further intrigued fans, taking the film to the next level. Additionally, the film features special appearances by Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Gopal Verma, making it a record number of cameos.

A day before the release, on June 26, director Nag Ashwin and lead actor Prabhas held a live session on Instagram and shared details that piqued fans’ curiosity about ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ The duo confirmed the special appearances of the two South Indian superstars. During the interaction, Nag Ashwin and Prabhas revealed that Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda would make cameo appearances in the film. Nag said, “Vijay and Dulquer are graciously part of Kalki.” Prabhas added, “Thank you, Vijay. Thank you, Dulquer. You made our film even bigger.”

Since the release of the film, fans haven’t been able to contain their excitement and are taking over social media to laud the cameos. Reacting to the ‘Sita Ramam’ star’s cameo, fans wrote on X, “Dulquer Salmaan’s cameo was lit in #Kalki2898AD,” while another wrote, “The king is back!” Another fan commented, “Dulquer surely knows how to steal hearts.”

When it comes to the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star, netizens were overcome by his cameo in the film. Lauding his performance, fans revealed that they couldn’t get enough of it. Vijay’s two-minute cameo has captivated fans to the extent that they cannot stop gushing over it. Taking to X, one fan wrote, “Vijay Deverakonda is BACK. The whistles are louder than ever. Superb surprise,” while another penned, “Imma tell you again – Vijay Deverakonda is the future of Tollywood. I cannot get over his 2-minute cameo. Absolute fire on screen.”

Taking to the microblogging site, Deverakonda also expressed his appreciation of the film, writing that people will remember it long after all the makers and cast members are no more.

The futuristic epic film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ loosely draws inspiration from the Mahabharata and people call it a dystopian and post-apocalyptic Kasi (Varanasi). The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan, and Disha Patani.