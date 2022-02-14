B’desh educational institutions to reopen from Feb end

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that educational institutions will reopen by the end of this month as the Covid-19 situation is improving across the country.

Speaking virtually at a function at the International Mother Language Institute, Hasina said students were deprived of enjoying classroom learning and the company of friends, although online education was offered during the pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

She said her government has taken measures to bring people of all levels and stages under the vaccination coverage to rein in the pandemic situation.

“We’re expecting that the situation will change (improve) by the end of this month and then we can reopen educational institutions,” she said.

On February 3, the government announced that school closure will be extended till the 20th in an effort to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier, the Cabinet Division said schools, colleges and equivalent educational institutions would remain closed until February 6.

Since March 2020, the virus has spread to every Bangladeshi district, and the total number of cases has risen to 1,909,664, while the death toll stood at 28,819.

According to figures published by the Directorate General of Health Services, the country’s current positivity rate reached 14.85 per cent Sunday, from over 32.4 percent on January 25.

The Bangladeshi authorities have already launched booster shots and started imposing stringent rules to combat the fresh spike in cases as well as the Omicron variant.

Also, the government has recently started a special campaign to bring “marginal people” under vaccination, which allows people to get vaccinated without registration at mobile vaccination clinics.