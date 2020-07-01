The Bangladesh government has issued an order extending its restrictions on public activities and movement across the country until August 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to the report on Wednesday.

The move came as the existing nationwide measures of similar nature expired on Tuesday evening, reports The Daily Star newspaper.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification on Tuesday night mentioning “the restriction will continue from Wednesday to August 3. Weekly holidays will also be under the purview of the restrictions”.

Last month, Habibur Rahman Khan, also the convenor of the Bangladeshi government’s media cell on COVID-19 had said that steps were underway to place parts of Bangladesh under lockdown within the next few days.

Without urgent need (work for burying bodies or last rituals, necessary purchasing or selling including medicines, medical services and movement towards workplaces), no one will be allowed to go outside of their homes from 10 pm to 5 am during this period, said the notification.

Everyone must wear face masks, maintain social distancing and health guidelines outside home, the notification said,

To contain the spread of the deadly virus, zoning system like red, yellow and green zones will be implemented.

The government had extended it several times to May 16 at the earliest, but eased some curbs such as allowing factories to reopen.

In March, the country announced a stimulus package of 50 billion taka ($5.9 million) to help export-oriented industries to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic at home and abroad.

The shutdown of all offices, workplaces and public transport system has been in place since March 26 after the detection of the first coronavirus cases and fatalities in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has so far reported 145,483 COVID-19 cases, with 1,847 deaths.