Traders count loses as border trade impasse stretches on 4th day

Due to unrest in Bangladesh, cross-border trade through India’s largest land port Petrapole remained virtually halted today. This marks the fourth consecutive day of inactivity at the port, causing financial losses to traders.

Individuals involved in border trade reported that more than 800 Indian trucks are waiting at Petrapole to enter Benapole in Bangladesh. Sources from the Petrapole port stated that trucks entering Benapole with goods from India are registered online. However, due to the Internet shutdown in Bangladesh, this process is disrupted, preventing the trucks from crossing the border. Nonetheless, Bangladesh is accepting perishable goods through a manual system. A senior manager of the Land Port Authority of India at Petrapole, mentioned that some trucks carrying perishable items like fish, onions, chillies and garlic crossed the border on Tuesday.

On Monday, representatives from both countries involved in trade met at the Zero Point of the Petrapole-Benapole border. The meeting was called by Kartik Chakraborty, the secretary of the Clearing Agent Staff Welfare Association, an organization involved in border trade. Kartik urged Shamsur Rahman, the president of the Benapole Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association, to implement a manual system for general goods, similar to the system used for perishable items. He also demanded the prompt unloading of goods from nearly 300 Indian trucks stranded in Benapole and their return to India. Kartik stated, “Shamsur has assured us that steps will be taken to resolve the issue. Indian truck drivers and handlers stranded in Benapole are facing difficulties, especially non-Bengali drivers who are struggling with food.” He added, “We have lost several hundred crores in foreign exchange earnings over these four days.”

Port sources revealed that under normal circumstances, over 350 trucks carrying goods cross into Benapole daily, while more than 200 trucks with goods come from Bangladesh to Petrapole. Monthly exports through the Petrapole port to Bangladesh amount to Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore, which have come to a standstill. When trucks are parked at the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) parking lot, traders have to pay a daily detention charge to the government. Prolonged delays will increase these charges, causing further financial strain on traders. Another source added that India is facing a daily loss of approximately Rs 18 crore, primarily due to the disruption at the Mahadipur land port in Malda.

The Bangladesh government has already halted imports and exports at this port. While other land ports were closed a few days earlier, the movement of goods-laden trucks at Mahadipur stopped from 21 July. The Bangladesh government has issued a directive to suspend imports and exports until 22 July. Consequently, all import and export activities at Mahadipur land port have been halted. Numerous trucks loaded with goods, including perishable vegetables and fruits, are stranded at Mahadipur. If imports and exports do not resume promptly, these perishable items may spoil, leading to further losses for Indian exporters. One exporter stated, “Exports have been halted due to the situation in Bangladesh. We are incurring losses as goods, including perishable items like onions, are getting spoiled in the trucks.”