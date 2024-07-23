ICC monitoring situation in Bangladesh ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup: Report

Amidst ongoing violence in Bangladesh, where people have been killed and protests happening on the streets, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said they are monitoring the situation in the country which is scheduled to host Women’s T20 World Cup this year from October 3-20.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, but the event is still some time away. The situation appears to have improved over the last 24 hours,” an ICC source, currently in Colombo for the ongoing annual conference, was quoted as saying in a report by Cricbuzz.

Ten teams will play 23 matches over 18 days of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup at two venues – the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

India are in Group A alongside New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and defending champions Australia, while Group B comprises hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland. It is the second time Bangladesh is hosting the tournament after last doing so in 2014.

The report added that the issue of unrest in the country, especially with foreign students exiting Bangladesh, was brought to the attention of the Bangladesh Cricket Board officials, but it was not on the agenda of the influential Board, which was meeting in Colombo at that time.

From mid of this month, over 150 people have reportedly been killed in Bangladesh following protests and violence related to 30% quotas for coveted government jobs to the families of freedom fighters from the 1971 Independence War, leading to curfew and internet shutdown in the entire country.

But a Supreme Court order on Sunday has overturned the decision made by the Sheikh Hasina government, saying 93% of jobs should be open to candidates on merit, while the reservation for family members of independence fighters be 5% and 2% for people from backward groups and the disabled community.

There will be 10 warm-up matches from September 27 to October 1, all taking place at BKSP in Dhaka. The 2023 World Cup runners-up South Africa will play England in the opening match of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

It is followed by hosts Bangladesh facing Scotland in the evening match in Dhaka. Australia, the defending champions and the most successful team in the event’s history, will start their campaign on October 4 in Sylhet against Sri Lanka. It is followed by India opening its campaign against New Zealand on the same day.

The top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for October 17 in Sylhet, and October 18 in Dhaka respectively. The Women’s T20 World Cup champions will be crowned at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on October 20.