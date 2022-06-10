Ariana Afghan Airlines to resume India, China, Kuwait flights

Ariana Afghan Airlines, Afghanistan’s flag carrier, today announced that it will soon resume flights to India, China and Kuwait.

However the ticket price for the three new routes remains unclear, the airline currently flies twice a week to Doha.

As per airline chief Rahmatullah Agha, as quoted by TOLO news, “Flights will soon start to India, where there are a lot of goods and a number of our passengers are there for treatment. Our flights to India, China and Kuwait will soon start.”

The Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock (ACAL) said that with the start of flights between Kabul and Delhi, the country’s exports will also see a boost with India being one of the largest markets for Afghan agricultural and horticultural products.

According to Mirwais Hajizada, a member of ACAL, as quoted by TOLO News, “India’s market is a good opportunity for our agriculture sector, now here in Afghanistan it is the season of grapes, pomegranates, apricots, saffron, medicinal plants, we hope that our exports will increase to other countries through air corridors,”

The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said he is also optimistic about the growth of the economy and the development of the country’s transit.

He further said, “Afghanistan is now becoming a transit and economic centre, hundreds of vehicles pass through Afghanistan daily in transit.”

After the Taliban took over Kabul in August last year, the flag carrier resumed domestic flights the following month.