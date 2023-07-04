America is celebrating ‘The Fourth of July’ or American Independence Day which holds a special place in the hearts of Americans. This year, the day marks the 247th anniversary of the founding of the United States. On this day, the thirteen American colonies got freedom from British rule. The day is declared a holiday across the US.

The tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July goes back to the 18th century when the Second Continental Congress in the US embraced the Declaration of Independence.

On July 2, 1776, twelve out of thirteen American colonies officially decided to separate from Great Britain and mandated independence through a vote by the Continental Congress. In merely two days after this plea, all thirteen American colonies voted in favour of adopting the Statement of Independence, with which they proclaimed their independence from the British crown.

The 13 colonies were Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and New Jersey.

The British Empire made its first permanent American colony in 1607 at Virginia’s Jamestown, and with time they started taking over the country.

Before 1776, all 13 colonies were subjected to British law and had to pay high duties for the import of goods like sugar, coffee, tea, or spirits. This scenario created increasing discontent with the British crown, leading to the historical event.

Therefore, the Fourth of July celebration honours the signing of the by the founding fathers of the US. The renowned statesman and diplomat. Among the many names who renounced British rule and pronounced Independence were Thomas Jefferson along with the political philosopher Benjamin Franklin.

Independence Day is celebrated by organising parades and barbeques by American Army. People wear clothes and paint themselves in red, white, and blue colour, which are the colours of the American flag. Firework shows are organised which is in the history and tradition of the US. Fireworks are considered the most crucial part of the Independence Day celebration.