Tharman Shanmugaratnam, once Singapore’s deputy prime minister, has recently secured the position of the nation’s president after a closely watched election. Today, we’ll turn our attention to his family, specifically, Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s children.

Jane Yumiko Ittogi, Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s spouse, has shared 33 years of marriage with him, and their union has blessed them with four children.

The couple, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Jane Yumiko Ittogi, have four children together, namely Maya, Akash, Krishan, and Arjun Shanmugaratnam.

The children of Tharman Shanmugaratnam have chosen to follow in their parents’ footsteps. The eldest, Maya, has embraced the role of a social entrepreneur and lawyer, while the second child, Akash, has ventured into the tech industry as a software engineer. The younger siblings, Krishan and Arjun, are currently students with interests spanning economics, politics, music, and art.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s children paving their paths:

During her youth, Maya engaged in the world of Indian classical dance, a passion that has melded seamlessly with her legal expertise. She actively participates in pro bono work and advocates for social justice, embodying her deep-rooted belief in utilizing her skills to better society.

On the 25th of July in 2023, Shanmugaratnam made a notable update to his Facebook profile. He shared a photo of himself alongside Ittogi, accompanied by a caption recounting the story of their marriage, a journey that began when they first crossed paths at the London School of Economics.

In conclusion, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the well-known Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policy in Singapore, is not only a dedicated leader but also a proud father of four children.

One of his sons, Akilan Shanmugaratnam, has displayed remarkable athletic prowess, particularly in the field of track and field. His achievements were recognized with the prestigious SINDA Achievement Award in 2010, an honor reserved for outstanding members of the Singapore Indian community.

Another exceptional child in the Shanmugaratnam family, Aran Shanmugaratnam, has showcased his gymnastic talents. Coach Rameshon, who has had the privilege of meeting Aran and witnessing his outstanding character and humility, has acknowledged and celebrated his athletic accomplishments.