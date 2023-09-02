From UK PM to Singapore President, 5 Indian-origin people who occupy leadership roles in other countries

Indians have made significant contributions to the world in many fields, including politics, business, science, and the arts. Be it Google CEO Sundar Pichai or Microsoft head Satya Nadella, Indians have been holding positions of power in top businesses across the world. However, they are not just limited to the businesses and people of Indian origin are also sitting at the helm of several countries. From UK PM Rishi Sunak to US Vice President Kamal Harris, people of India descent have proved their mettle in leadership roles across the world. These people are a testament to the talent and diversity of the Indian diaspora, and they simply inspire us all to reach for our dreams.

Here is a list of top 5 Indian-origin persons who occupy leadership in other countries:

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom: Rishi Sunak is the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He is a former investment banker and hedge fund manager. He is the first person of Indian origin to hold this position. Before being elected as UK PM, Sunak served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022 under Boris Johnson. He is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of Indian business tycoon and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

Kamala Harris, Vice President, United States of America: Kamala Harris is the Vice President of the United States. She is a former California senator and attorney general. She is the first female Vice President and the first person of Indian descent to hold this position. Her mother Gopalan Shyamala was Indian and born in Chennai. Kamala’s maternal family continues to live in Chennai.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President-elect, Singapore: Tharman is a former deputy prime minister and finance minister of Singapore. He is a highly respected economist and technocrat. He is also the first person of Indian descent to be elected president of Singapore.

Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana: Mohamed Irfaan Ali is the President of Guyana. He is a lawyer and economist. He is the first Muslim president of Guyana and the first person of Indian origin to be elected president of a South American country.

Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal: Antonio Costa of Goan descent is the Prime Minister of Portugal. He is a sociologist and politician. He is half Indian and half Portuguese.