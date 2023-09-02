Who is Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi?

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the former deputy prime minister of Singapore, has been officially elected as the country’s president in a closely contested vote. Let’s take a closer look at his spouse, Jane Yumiko Ittogi, to get a glimpse of her life. Jane Yumiko Ittogi and Tharman Shanmugaratnam are in a marital relationship for 33 years, and they have four children together.

On July 25, 2023, Shanmugaratnam updated his Facebook profile picture with a photo featuring both himself and Ittogi. In the caption accompanying the picture, he shared details of their enduring relationship, which traces its roots back to their first meeting at the London School of Economics.

Jane Yumiko Ittogi is more than just the wife of the President; she has a remarkable history of her own. With a background in law, Ittogi made a significant career shift, leaving her legal practice behind to become an advocate for the arts and education in her community.

Ittogi’s contributions to various boards and organizations are noteworthy. She has served on the boards of the Singapore Art Museum, the National Heritage Board, the National Gallery Singapore, and Lasalle College of the Arts.

Currently, Ittogi holds the position of Chair at Tasek Jurong Limited, a local non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to providing financial and social support to disadvantaged individuals and their families. This includes ex-inmates, youth-at-risk, single parents, and those in need, as well as disabled individuals.

More about Jane Yumiko Ittogi:

Born to a Japanese merchant father and a Singaporean Chinese mother, Ittogi is one of four children. She has called Singapore her home since the age of three and grew up in a Teochew-speaking kampong.

Ittogi began her professional journey as a lawyer in 1988, specializing in international arbitration, litigation & dispute resolution, and restructuring & insolvency. Her legal expertise covered a wide range of financial areas. That includes documentary credit, banking issues, shares and commodities trades, and forex contracts and securities regulation.

In her later career, Ittogi transitioned away from legal practice to become a prominent figure in Singapore’s arts scene. She has held significant leadership positions in several renowned arts institutions, contributing to the enrichment of Singapore’s cultural landscape.