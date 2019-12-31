A young African-American man was dead on Tuesday in a shooting incident in Nashville, capital of the US state of Tennessee, according to police.

The police has identified the victim as 22-year-old Montae Gray, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to local media, when police arrived, they found Gray was critically injured with a gunshot wound to his torso, lying outside a two-storey building where he was believed to stay.

Gray was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation related to the incident is still underway.

Last week, one person was killed in a shooting incident in the US city of Denver, Colorado state.

Earlier this month, at least four people were injured in a shooting in San Antonio, a city in the US state of Texas.

In November, Mexico government had said that it helped ten Mexican citizens to sue Walmart over the shooting at a store in the US border town of El Paso, Texas, that left eight Mexicans dead and eight others wounded.

Earlier in September, Walmart halted sales of ammunition for handguns and some military-style rifles.

The world’s biggest retailer, Arkansas-based Walmart has more than 4,700 stores across America, many in conservative regions where political opposition to gun control is strong.

Earlier in August, at least 20 people were killed and many injured in a mass shooting at the Walmart store in the US city of El Paso.

The massacre happened at a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexico border.