Adesh Gupta accuses AAP’s Delhi MLAs of links with terrorists

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi Chief Adesh Gupta has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not only giving protection to its criminal MLAs but also hiding their links with terrorists and the underworld.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Adesh Gupta said during the raid of the Anti-Corruption Branch at the arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, a red diary along with cartridges and money was found. He said it is suspected that in the diary, information about his and other AAP MLAs’ links with terrorists and the underworld are hidden.

To prevent this fact from coming to the fore, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already started distributing cleanliness certificates to his MLAs.

He alleged that Amanutallah Khan, despite being the chairman of the Waqf Board, closed the primary school running in Fatehpur Masjid of Chandni Chowk and built 11 new shops and spent the money received from there for his personal benefits.

He said that the work of the Waqf Board is to provide education to the poor children of the minority community, but on the contrary the school which has been running for years was closed and a market was made there so that the money could be collected. All the issues which the AAP used to talk about when it came to power have now been conveniently forgotten.

Gupta said that Kejriwal, who claims to be Kanha, is now involved in scams in every field including revenue theft, and liquor scam, and Delhiites are also surprised by the kind of false promises he is making in the elections-bound states.