At least seven soldiers have been killed in two separate terror attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The ISPR statement further said that terrorists targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Mach using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), claiming the lives of six Pakistan Army soldiers, reports Dawn news.

In the second attack at Kech, another soldier was killed in an exchange of fire with militants.

Earlier this month, five Frontier Corps soldiers and one officer lost their lives after their vehicle was targeted with an IED near the Pakistan-Iran border.

In April, at least seven terrorists and two soldiers were killed in an operation conducted by the Pakistani security forces in North Waziristan.

In 2019, a roadside bomb attack in Pakistan’s North Waziristan tribal district killed three army officers and a soldier.

In 2017, a hand grenade attack at a restaurant in Pakistan’s Balochistan province left 20 labourers injured.

Such attacks in the past have been mostly attributed to nationalist groups who want Baloch people to work in place of Sindhi and Punjabi labourers.