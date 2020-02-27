At least seven people, including the suspected gunman, were killed in a shooting on a company campus in the US state of Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to the report.

The shooting rampage took place on at the Milwaukee campus of beer brewer Molson Coors.

The company notified its employees at the complex of an “active shooter” by email, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said

In a series of tweets, the Milwaukee Police Department said that it was investigating “a critical incident” and responding to “an active scene,” urging people to stay away from the area.

Earlier this month, at least two people were shot dead after a funeral at a church in South Florida.

On January 21, two people were killed and many injured in a shooting outside a bar in the US city of Kansas.

Last year, four people were injured in a shooting in San Antonio, a city in the US state of Texas.

Mexico government had said that it helped ten Mexican citizens to sue Walmart over the shooting at a store in the US border town of El Paso, Texas, that left eight Mexicans dead and eight others wounded.

Walmart halted sales of ammunition for handguns and some military-style rifles in September, last year.

The world’s biggest retailer, Arkansas-based Walmart has more than 4,700 stores across America, many in conservative regions where political opposition to gun control is strong.

In August, at least 20 people were killed and many injured in a mass shooting at the Walmart store in the US city of El Paso.

The massacre happened at a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexico border.