5 LeT terrorists killed as Army foils massive infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir

In a joint counter infiltration operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday gunned down 5 dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists along the Line of Control in Kupwara district’s Machil sector.

Initially, the joint team of Army and Police killed two terrorists and three more were gunned down following a brief encounter. The terrorists were coming from the the Pakistani side of the LoC but alert security personnel noticed their movement and neutralized them in the ensuing gun battle.

The encounter is still underway as security forces suspect more terrorists could be hiding in the area. A search joint search operation has also been launched in the area.

Advertisement

The encounter comes a day after top Army and Jammu and Kashmir officials held a meeting at the the headquarters of the 15 Corps in Srinagar to discuss the security situation in the Union Territory.

During the meeting, the officials raised concerns that more foreign terrorists are entering the valley. A the same time, they noted, the number of local recruits have gone down significantly.

According to official figures, as many as 46 terrorists have been killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this year. Of the 46, 37 terrorists were of foreign nationality – almost all from Pakistan, while only 9 were locals.

As per the home ministry data, there are around 130 terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir and half of them are Pakistani. India has long been raising the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir on several forums.

The Pakistani Army and the neighbouring country’s intelligence agency ISI provide training and shelter to terrorists and help them infiltrate into the Indian side.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, at least 16 terror launching pads are active across the LoC waiting to cross over. The Pakistani Army, on most occasions, provide them cover fire during their infiltration bid.