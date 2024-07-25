Sacrifices of soldiers in Kargil War will not go in vain: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has underscored that the supreme sacrifices made by the Bravehearts in the Kargil War will not go in vain.

“They will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of not only soldiers but also the youth of the nation,” he said.

Conveying his felicitations and wishes to all ranks of the armed forces on the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War, the CDS highlighted the uniqueness of the conflict, saying that the Kargil War offered lessons not only for the military but also for everyone dealing with national security.

He stressed that the lessons learnt by shedding blood must not be forgotten, the mistakes must not be repeated and the right lessons must be reinforced.

Regarding the ongoing reforms in the armed forces, General Anil Chauhan underlined that the Tri-services are on the threshold of major reform, that range from organisational, structural, and conceptual to cultural.

“The underlying aim of these reforms is to improve fighting efficiency and keep the armed Forces battle-ready at all times. We must be prepared to shed the obsolete practices and adopt new ones. The shape and contour of reforms must reflect the uniqueness of the Indian environment and challenges,” he said.

On the occasion, the CDS assured citizens that the armed forces remain energised as the nation enters the Amrit Kaal and are determined to advance alongside the rest of the country to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat’.