JK LG, Army chief pay homage to fallen soldier in Kupwara terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and other top brass of the Indian Army on Thursday paid homage to Dilawar Khan in Srinagar before his mortal remains were flown to his native village in Himachal Pradesh.

Naik Dilwar Khan of the 28 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army laid down his life on Wednesday while bravely fighting terrorists in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

LG Sinha said that Dilwar Khan’s valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief.

The Army Chief came from Delhi to lay a wreath and pay homage to the martyr. This was his third visit to Jammu and Kashmir in the past about 20 days.

GOC-in-C Northern Command, Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar, Chinar Corps Commander Lt. General Rajiv Ghai, civil dignitaries and all ranks of the Chinar Corps paid homage to Nk (Gnr) Dilwar Khan, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

It is worth mentioning that eleven Army soldiers and a CRPF jawan have laid their lives in terrorist attacks in the past about 20 days.

Five Army soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed and five others were injured when terrorists on 8 July ambushed a military truck that was attacked with grenades in the Billawar region in the Kathua district of the Jammu division.

Four soldiers, including a Captain, we’re killed in an ambush by terrorists in the Doda district on 16 July.

Two Army soldiers were injured on 18 July when terrorists attacked a temporary security camp that was established in the Katisgarh area of the Doda.

One soldier laid his life fighting terrorists in Poonch on 22 July. Another soldier lost his life on 24 July while fighting infiltrating terrorists in Kupwara.

Security forces also intensified their hunt for terrorists and eliminated three heavily armed Pakistani terrorists on 14 July when the Indian Army foiled an Infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LOC) in the Keran Sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The Indian Army on 18 July foiled an infiltration bid by killing two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists in an encounter on the Line of Control (LOC) in North Kashmir’s Kupwara.

