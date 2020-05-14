At least 40 people were dead in Mexico after drinking methanol, the latest in a series of mass bad-alcohol poisonings since the country banned beer sales and many towns banned the sale of liquor.

In the township of Chiconcuautla in Puebla state, Mayor Artemio Hernndez said on Wednesday that at least 18 people had died of presumed methanol poisoning, but the city’s Facebook page put the number at 25.

In late April, 25 people died in the state of Jalisco after drinking a cheap brand of cane alcohol known as “El Chorrito”.

According to local media, another seven people died of methanol poisoning recently in the Yucatán village of Acanceh, but authorities did not immediately respond to requests for information to confirm that incident.