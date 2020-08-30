At least 29 people were killed and dozens injured after a restaurant collapsed in northern China on Saturday, according to a state media on Sunday, with efforts to find survivors brought to a close.

The two-storey building in Xiangfen county, Shanxi province, came down on Saturday morning during an 80th birthday party, according to official news agency Xinhua.

A total of 57 people have been pulled from the debris of the Juxian restaurant, with dozens injured.

Seven people are seriously hurt, although Xinhua said the injuries were “not life-threatening”.

The cause of the collapse is unknown and the central government’s State Council said it would supervise an investigation by provincial authorities.

Rescuers in orange overalls and hard hats combed the crumbled ruin as a painting remained hanging on one of the few walls still intact.

China is no stranger to building collapses or deadly construction accidents, which are typically blamed on the country’s rapid growth that has led to corner-cutting by builders and the widespread flouting of safety rules.

In March, a hotel collapse in southern China’s Quanzhou city that left at least 29 people dead and injured another 42.

