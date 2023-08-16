27 killed, 106 injured following clashes in Libya

At least 27 were killed and over 100 people injured after the clash broke out between two armed factions in the Libyan capital Tripoli, CNN reported citing the country’s emergency services’ statement.

In a statement, released on Tuesday, the emergency services said a total of 106 people were injured.

According to CNN, the clash began on Monday after the commander of the 444 Brigade, Mahmoud Hamza, was detained as he attempted to travel through Tripoli’s main Mitiga airport.

The Special Deterrence Force, the main rival of the 444 Brigade, which also controls the airport apprehended Hamza, CNN reported.

The reason for his detention remains unknown.

The clashes ceased late on Tuesday following an agreement reached with the UN-recognized Government of National Unity to transfer Hamza to a neutral party, as reported by state news agency LANA.

There were civilians among the casualties, LANA reported.

The fighting is considered the most severe of this year with images showing smoke rising above the capital following the overnight battles.

The agreement, according to LANA, encompasses the cessation of all military operations in Tripoli, the return of military units to their barracks, assessment of damage to public and private property, and that the Government of National Unity issue compensations.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) stated on Tuesday that it “is closely monitoring security incidents and developments in Tripoli since yesterday and their impact on the civilian population. The Mission reminds all parties involved of their responsibility under international law to protect civilians.”