Clashes erupt along Assam-Meghalaya border

Clashes erupted at a disputed location along the Assam-Meghalaya border, as reported by officials on Wednesday. People from both sides engaged in the conflict, wielding traditional weapons like bows, arrows, and catapults.

The incident unfolded in Lapangap village, situated on the border that separates Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district from Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, according to agencies.

This confrontation follows a tragic event in November when Assam Police opened fire, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of five civilians and an Assam forest guard.

Advertisement

These recent clashes have further heightened tensions stemming from an ongoing border dispute between the two neighboring states.

Law enforcement personnel from both states swiftly responded to the scene of the clashes on Wednesday to bring the situation under control.

Meghalaya Police have announced their collaboration with their counterparts in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district to ensure the maintenance of law and order.