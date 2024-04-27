Fire breaks out in residential apartment in Delhi, 2 injured

A fire broke out in a residential apartment in Delhi’s Rohini on Saturday, leaving two injured.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call was received at 6:05/6:06 am regarding the fire in Milansar Apartment in Sector 14 in Rohini.

He said the fire was in kitchen and domestic articles in a duplex (3rd and4th) floor and added that the blaze was doused at 9:15 am.

Advertisement

“Two persons were rescued by DFS and shifted to Ambedkar Hospital by CATS/PCR. Both of them sustained minor burn injuries,” the DFS Director said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.