Fire breaks out in residential apartment in Delhi, 2 injured

More than 650 hectares of Uttarakhand land in grip of forest fires
Though no loss of life has been reported so far, officials say with the rise in mercury level the blaze is going out of control.
According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call was received at 6:05/6:06 am regarding the fire in Milansar Apartment in Sector 14 in Rohini.
A fire broke out in a residential apartment in Delhi’s Rohini on Saturday, leaving two injured.
According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call was received at 6:05/6:06 am regarding the fire in Milansar Apartment in Sector 14 in Rohini.
He said the fire was in kitchen and domestic articles in a duplex (3rd and4th) floor and added that the blaze was doused at 9:15 am.
Advertisement
“Two persons were rescued by DFS and shifted to Ambedkar Hospital by CATS/PCR. Both of them sustained minor burn injuries,” the DFS Director said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.
Advertisement