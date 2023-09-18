Who was Sepoy Kom? Soldier abducted and killed in Manipur

In a tragic incident, the lifeless body of Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom, an Indian Army soldier, was discovered in Khuningthek village, located in Manipur’s Imphal East district. Sepoy Kom, who was 41 years old, met with a grim fate when he was abducted and subsequently met his demise at the hands of three unidentified individuals. This horrifying incident took place while he was on leave, spending time in Tarung, Happy Valley, Imphal West.

Sepoy Kom’s roots were firmly tied to the Army’s Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon stationed in Leimakhong, Kangpokpi district. His hometown was Tarung, nestled in the heart of Imphal West. His family, consisting of his wife and two children, now grapple with the profound loss of their loved one.

The chilling account of the events leading to Sepoy Kom’s tragic end comes from his 10-year-old son, the sole witness to the heinous crime. According to the young boy, three armed individuals forcibly entered their home while both father and son were engaged in their activities on the porch. The armed intruders menacingly held a pistol to Sepoy Kom’s head, compelling him into a waiting white vehicle.

For an agonizing period, there was no word regarding Sepoy Kom’s whereabouts. However, the somber truth came to light early on a Sunday morning, around 9.30 am. His lifeless body was discovered in Khuningthek village, situated to the east of Mongjam. It lies beneath the jurisdiction of Sogolmang Police Station in Imphal East.

His brother and brother-in-law officially confirmed his identity. They sorrowfully revealed that the soldier had suffered a single fatal gunshot wound to the head.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, the soldier’s family will exercise their authority in deciding his final rites. Their decisions will be carried out according to their expressed wishes. The army has taken prompt action to assist the grieving family during this difficult period. They have dispatched a dedicated team for the purpose of providing support and solace to the bereaved family.