Arrangements being made to repatriate body of ex army personnel killed in Gaza: MEA

Confirming the death of a retired Indian Army Colonel in war-torn Gaza on Monday, India on Wednesday said its permanent mission to the UN in New York and the missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all possible assistance in the repatriation of his body.

”We are deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza on 13 May 2024. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said, ”Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident.”

Kale, who had joined the UN barely a month ago, was headed for the European Hospital in Rafah when his vehicle came under fire. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack on the vehicle.

He is the UN’s first international casualty in the Israel-Hamas conflict that began on October 7 last year.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, on Tuesday, extended its condolences to his family.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Col Vaibhav Kale, working for the UN Department of Safety and Security in Gaza. Our deepest condolences are with the family during this difficult time,” read a post on the official X handle of India’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

The UN, too, condoled his death with Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for the Secretary-General, conveying condolences on the latter’s behalf over the death of the Indian staffer in an official statement.

“The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and injury to another DSS staffer when their UN vehicle was struck as they travelled to the European Hospital in Rafah this morning,” the UN said in a statement.

According to the statement from the world body, Kale joined the United Nations as the security service coordinator and was posted a month ago in Gaza.

The Secretary-General also came out in condemnation of all such attacks on the UN personnel, calling for a full investigation.