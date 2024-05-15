New gun park by Army using new technology

The Indian Army, in its continued commitment to serving the nation and in consonance with adoption of contemporary technological advancements in civil engineering has constructed a Gun Park with light grade steel frame (LGSF) technology for billeting of state-of-the-art artillery guns. General Officer Commanding Brahmastra Corps dedicated “Astra Gun Park” located at Telipara, Siliguri to Astra Gunners on 13 May 2024. The special provision work procedure commenced in May 2022 for expediting the construction and was completed at lightning speed.

This landmark event marks a significant milestone in the journey towards enhanced survivability and modernised infrastructure. The LGSF infrastructure construction was completed in nearly half the time required for equivalent concrete building and offers greater durability against severe weather conditions.

During the dedication ceremony the attendees including Commander Astra Bde, chief engineer Siliguri Zone, commanding officers and all ranks had the opportunity to witness the unveiling of gun sheds and gain insight into the efforts behind its creation.

