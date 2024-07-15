Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, passes away at 53

Shannen Doherty, the beloved actress known for her role as Brenda Walsh on the iconic series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has passed away at the age of 53 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by her publicist, Leslie Sloane, on Saturday, July 13. In a heartfelt statement, Sloane shared, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress, Shannen Doherty. After many years of fighting the disease, she has sadly lost her battle.”

Doherty’s family was by her side during her final moments, accompanied by her cherished dog, Bowie. In light of their loss, they have requested privacy to grieve in peace.

Rising to fame in 1990, Doherty quickly became a household name as the spirited Brenda Walsh, who navigated the challenges of teenage life alongside her brother Brandon, played by Jason Priestley. The show’s portrayal of the Walsh family’s transition from Minnesota to the glitzy world of Beverly Hills captured the hearts of audiences, making it a defining moment in television history.

Advertisement

After leaving “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Doherty starred as Prue Halliwell in the supernatural hit “Charmed.” The series focused on three sisters who discover their witchcraft powers and work together to combat evil forces. This role showcased Doherty’s talent in a different light, earning her a new generation of fans alongside co-stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs.

Throughout her career, Doherty appeared in various television shows, including “North Shore” and “Riverdale,” and featured in numerous TV movies, demonstrating her versatility as an actress. Her early work included guest roles on classic series such as “Little House on the Prairie,” where she gained recognition for her portrayal of Jenny Wilder.

Doherty’s journey in the entertainment industry began at a young age. In 1982, she lent her voice to the animated film “The Secret of NIMH” and made memorable appearances on shows like “Magnum, P.I.” and “Airwolf,” earning accolades for her performances.

In addition to her acting career, Doherty was involved in various projects that highlighted her dynamic range. Notably, she starred in the 1985 teen comedy “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” which showcased her comedic talents alongside future stars like Helen Hunt and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Beyond her professional achievements, Doherty was known for her outspoken nature, including her political views. Identifying as a registered Republican, she was candid about her stance within an industry often seen as predominantly liberal.

As fans, friends, and family remember Shannen Doherty, her legacy as a talented actress and a fighter will live on. Her impact on television and her contributions to the entertainment world will not be forgotten. In this difficult time, the community reflects on her remarkable life and the joy she brought to so many.